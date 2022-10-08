  • Chili's upcoming curated collection of vintage jewelry at least pays lip service to the idea of sustainable fashion. | COURTESY OF CHILI
    Chili's upcoming curated collection of vintage jewelry at least pays lip service to the idea of sustainable fashion. | COURTESY OF CHILI
  • SHARE

“A small hole in your clothing does not affect your beauty.”

That’s what provocative Japanese designer and performance artist Lunna Menoh used to write in the labels of her recycled fashion garments; a plea to consumers to take delight in the aging process of fashion and wear items for a little bit longer.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW