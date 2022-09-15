  • SHARE

Rise, tarnished, and come get your trophy — Elden Ring is the Japan Game Awards’ game of the year.

FromSoftware’s brutal RPG was bestowed the Grand Award by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at a ceremony held toward the end of the first press day of the Tokyo Game Show. Elden Ring director and FromSoftware President Hidetaka Miyazaki accepted as part of a scaled-down ceremony.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,