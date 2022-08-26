If you want to keep up on Japanese slang, opinions and what’s popular, you’re going to need to step into the “Twitterverse” or “Twittersphere.” In Japan, though, we don’t use either of those names.
日本人はツイッターをウェブ上の活動空間ととらえ、「ツイッタランド」と呼ぶことがあります (Nihonjin wa tsuittā o webu-jō no katsudō kūkan to torae, “tsuittarando” to yobu koto ga arimasu, Japanese people regard Twitter as an activity space on the web and sometimes call it “Twitterland”).
