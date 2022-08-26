  • The Japanese system of writing is particularly suited to Twitter’s 140-character limit, which may be why the country has the second-highest number of users of the platform in the world. | GETTY IMAGES
    The Japanese system of writing is particularly suited to Twitter’s 140-character limit, which may be why the country has the second-highest number of users of the platform in the world. | GETTY IMAGES
  • SHARE

If you want to keep up on Japanese slang, opinions and what’s popular, you’re going to need to step into the “Twitterverse” or “Twittersphere.” In Japan, though, we don’t use either of those names.

日本人はツイッターをウェブ上の活動空間ととらえ、「ツイッタランド」と呼ぶことがあります (Nihonjin wa tsuittā o webu-jō no katsudō kūkan to torae, “tsuittarando” to yobu koto ga arimasu, Japanese people regard Twitter as an activity space on the web and sometimes call it “Twitterland”).

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,