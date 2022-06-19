  • Yoshinori Kokenawa, head of Kokenawa Inc., holds a tiny portable Pocketoilet as it would appear when being carried around, in Nagoya's Nishi Ward on May 24. | KYODO
NAGOYA – A startup in Nagoya has developed a tiny, portable toilet it has billed as one of the world’s smallest and hopes will become an indispensable part of disaster kits across Japan.

Unlike disaster preparedness supplies such as emergency food, just 16.9% of households have some kind of emergency toilet ready, according to a 2018 survey by research group Japan Toilet Labo. Kokenawa Inc. aims to have the toilets, a kind of sturdy bag, change that.

