Mister Donut always attracts notice when it collaborates with a famous chef, and its latest lineup, which gets the jump on Valentine’s Day, is no exception.

With the caveat that “Dessert Watch” couldn’t try all of them, the collection’s eye-catching heart-shaped offerings impress. In particular, the bright-red raspberry heart with hazelnut cream in the middle delivers a nice balance between fruity and sweet. They might be a pain to get but, like most of Mister Donut’s elevated creations, are more than worth it.This time around, the chain has teamed up with Belgian chocolatier Pierre Marcolini for a set of six doughnuts going big on the classic pairing of chocolate, hazelnut and raspberry. The limited-edition desserts (ranging from ¥216 to ¥248 after tax for takeout) are already out in stores — but are tough to get, and will certainly require waiting in line to get even a few of the selection.

