The IOC and Tokyo Olympic organizers have been shouting the message for months now, that despite the continuing pandemic, the Games will open on July 23, 2021.

The volume will be turned up louder on Monday and Tuesday. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will be in Tokyo making the rounds, shaking hands and posing for photos in his first visit since the Olympics were postponed 7½ months ago.

Bach, who arrived at Haneda Airport via private charter on Sunday afternoon, will make his point to supportive politicians, and to a skeptical public distracted by the pandemic and ambivalent about the Games. And worried about jobs and the economy.

He is unlikely to give many new details in public, but he has said repeatedly that the IOC is planning “many scenarios” to get 11,000 athletes into Tokyo, and some fans, too. The Paralympics will draw 4,350 more athletes. Bach has spoken with increasing confidence that a vaccine will be available, and also rapid testing. He’s said both would make the Olympics easier to deliver, as well as holding stalled qualifying events.

“I think we can become more and more confident that we will have a reasonable amount of spectators,” Bach said last week at the IOC’s headquarters in Switzerland. Fans from abroad are also possible, though numbers and protocols are unclear.

Bach was also asked last week whether he was going to Tokyo to talk about contingencies for canceling the Olympics.

“No,” he replied.

Japan has reported just under 1,900 deaths attributed to COVID-19. It has controlled the virus better than most places, but has recorded a record number of cases over the last several days as the virus surges around the globe.

Bach has no public appearances on Tuesday until mid-afternoon. It could be time to see a sponsor, or a moment slotted for interviews with Japanese newspapers and television.

The IOC president has called Tokyo the best prepared Olympics in history, a point he’s likely to repeat.

He’s unlikely to dwell on the costs, most of which fall on Japan. A University of Oxford study says these are the most expensive Summer Olympics on record.

A government audit last year said Olympic costs could reach the $25 billion range. All but $5.6 billion is public money.

That was before another $2 billion to $3 billion may be added on by the delay. The IOC has said it would chip in about $650 to Japan for the postponement, but has given few public details.

Tokyo said the Olympics would cost $7.3 billion in 2013 when it was awarded the Games.

Article first published in The Japan Times on Nov. 15.

Warm up

One minute chat about sports.

Game

Collect words related to presidents, e.g., top, conference, business.

New words

1) skeptical: not easily convinced; having doubts or reservations, e.g., “He remained skeptical about a coronavirus vaccine.”

2) ambivalent: having mixed feelings or contradictory ideas about something or someone, e.g., “She felt ambivalent about the marriage.”

3) protocol: a system of rules that explain the correct conduct and procedures to be followed, e.g., “The protocol for meeting Emperor Naruhito is important.”

Guess the headline

Thomas Bach comes to T_ _ _ _ as cheerleader for next year’s O_ _ _ _ _ _s

Questions

1) Why did Thomas Bach visit Japan?

2) How did he come to Japan?

3) What was the original budget for the Tokyo Olympics?

Let’s discuss the article

1) What do you think about holding the Tokyo Olympics during a pandemic?

2) What conditions do you think have to be met in order to hold the Olympics?

Reference

オリンピックが開催に向けて動いていることをすっかり忘れてしまうような状況が続く中でも、現在関係者は来年の夏に向けて着実な準備を続けているようです。IOCの主要人物がわざわざ来日し、日本の主要人物と面談したことは打ち合わせ内容以上にオリンピックが開催に向かっていることを日本国民や世界に向けてアピールする目的も強くあったことでしょう。しかし、国内外ともに感染拡大が止まらない中で反対の声も決して小さくはありません。何の心配もなくオリンピックが開催されることは理想的ではありますが、心配の種が現実的には無数にまかれた中で、どのような道が今後選ばれていくのでしょうか。朝英語の会に参加し皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。