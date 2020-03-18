Readers' choice: Tokyo's best gyoza restaurants

Everyone has their favorite type of gyōza dumpling. Whether small and crispy, plump and juicy, served with flavor-packed dipping sauce or without, these pockets of dough are the ultimate comfort food. Usually only a few hundred yen per plate, they’re also a great bang for your buck. So it’s no surprise that it was nigh impossible to narrow down our list of Tokyo’s top gyōza shops to just five.

Here’s several more standout gyōza joints scattered across Japan’s capital chosen by our readers and presented for your benefit. One is clearly so popular, it was recommended more than once!

Osakaohsho began as a gyōza dumpling specialty store in Osaka back in 1969, and has since expanded to over 300 stores across the country | COURTESY OF OSAKAOHSHO

Osakaohsho

“The food (comes) fast and is plentiful, delicious and unpretentious. The gyōza are steam-fried to perfection in front of you and the cooking and wait staff are friendly and polite. Gyōza is the star here. You can get it with or without garlic. The other dishes are tasty, but the gyōza keeps bringing me back.” — Bryan Bott

Various locations around Japan; www.osaka-ohsho.com

The stuffing for the gyōza dumplings at Fight Gyoza is made with hakusai (Chinese cabbage) | MASAOMI MIKASA

Fight Gyoza

“The dumplings here contain Chinese cabbage instead of ordinary ones. The cooking method is also unique compared to any other restaurant. The main White Gyoza (yakigyōza on the menu) is my recommendation.” — Masaomi Mikasa

Sugamo 4-23-6, Toshima-ku 170-0001; 03-3917-6261; bit.ly/fightgyoza

Chinese Restaurant Tai Kou Rou’s gyōza dumplings are a whopping 12 centimeters long | COURTESY OF TAI KOU ROU

Chinese Restaurant Tai Kou Rou

“I really love this 50-year-old Chinese restaurant. You’ll be amazed at the 4.7-inch- (12-centimeter-) long gyōza! They’re big, juicy and perfect. Tai Kou Rou serves really good Chinese dishes for a really reasonable price!” — Yukishige Kadoya”The very large gyōza are flavorful and authentic, (like) the taste I am accustomed to in Beijing. The gyōza are what you go to this restaurant for. And the tantanmen (spicy noodle dish) is also exceptional.” — Paul A. Hoff

Yaesu 1-9-7, Chuo-ku 103-0028; 03-3271-9351; www.taikourou.com

Nihao’s signature hane-tsuki gyōza (‘shuttlecock dumplings’) are just ¥300 (before tax) for a plate of five | COURTESY OF NIHAO

Nihao

“Good taste, good service and good prices. Nihao is the originator of the hane-tsuki gyōza (“shuttlecock dumplings”). Eat it once and you’ll be addicted! Nihao has many shops: My recommendation is the annex branch in Kamata, Tokyo. Very large and always bustling with customers.” — Haru Ushihara

Kamata 4-25-7-B1F, Ota-ku 144-0052; 03-3734-2180; nihao.co.jp

Although many bars and restaurants in Japan remain open, medical professionals strongly recommend people refrain from congregating in small, crowded spaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19. For more information, visit bit.ly/whocovid19-jp.