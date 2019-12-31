'Hagoita' paddles feature big names of 2019

Sample newspaper article

今年明るい話題を提供した時の人を描いた年末恒例の「変わり羽子板」が5日、人形メーカー「久月」(東京都台東区)で披露された。5月に即位された天皇陛下と皇后さまや、ノーベル化学賞が決まった旭化成名誉フェローの吉野彰さん、ラグビー・ワールドカップで初の8強入りを果たした日本代表の主将リーチ・マイケル選手ら13人がモデルに選ばれた。

令和婚のビッグカップルとして、小泉進次郎環境相とアナウンサーの滝川クリステルさん、女優の蒼井優さんとお笑いコンビ南海キャンディーズの山里亮太さんが登場。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

今年 (ことし) this year

明(あか)るい cheerful

話題 (わだい) topic of conversation

提供(ていきょう)する to provide

時(とき)の人(ひと)newsmaker

描(えが)く to portray

年末 (ねんまつ) year-end

恒例 (こうれい) annual, routine

変(か)わり unique

羽子板 (はごいた) hagoita, wooden paddles used for the traditional Japanese game of hanetsuki

5日 (いつか) the 5th

人形(にんぎょう)メーカー doll maker

久月 (きゅうげつ) Kyugetsu Co.

東京都 (とうきょうと) Tokyo

台東区 (たいとうく) Taito Ward

披露(ひろう)する to unveil

5月 (ごがつ) May

即位(そくい)する to be enthroned

天皇陛下 (てんのうへいか) emperor

皇后(こうごう)さま empress

ノーベル化学賞 (かがくしょう) Nobel Prize in Chemistry

決(き)まる to get decided

旭化成 (あさひかせい) Asahi Kasei Corp.

名誉(めいよ)フェロー honorary fellow

吉野彰 (よしのあきら) Akira Yoshino

ラグビー・ワールドカップ Rugby World Cup

初 (はつ) first

8強入 (はちきょうい)り advance into quarterfinals

果(は)たす to accomplish

日本代表 (にほんだいひょう) Japanese national team

主将 (しゅしょう) captain

リーチ・マイケル Michael Leitch

選手 (せんしゅ) athlete

13人 (じゅうさんにん) 13 people

モデル model

選(えら)ぶ to select

令和婚 (れいわこん) Reiwa marriage

ビッグカップル big couple

小泉進次郎 (こいずみしんじろう) Shinjiro Koizumi

環境相 (かんきょうしょう) environment minister

アナウンサー announcer

滝川(たきがわ)クリステル Christel Takigawa

女優 (じょゆう) actress

蒼井優 (あおいゆう) Yu Aoi

お笑(わら)い comedy

コンビ duo

南海(なんかい)キャンディーズ Nankai Candies

山里亮太 (やまさとりょうた) Ryota Yamasato

登場 (とうじょう) appear

Quick questions

1) 変わり羽子板とは何ですか？

2) どこで披露されましたか？

3) どんな人がモデルに選ばれましたか？

Translation

Japanese doll maker Kyugetsu Co. in Taito Ward, Tokyo, unveiled on Dec. 5 the annual “kawari hagoita,” wooden paddles portraying the people who provided the cheerful topics of conversation this year.

Among the 13 models are Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, who were enthroned in May; Akira Yoshino, a Nobel larueate in chemistry and honorary fellow at Asahi Kasei; and Michael Leach, the captain of the Japanese national team for the Rugby World Cup who led the team to the quarterfinals for the first time.

As for big couples with Reiwa Era marriages, environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi and announcer Christel Takigawa, and actress Yu Aoi and Ryota Yamasato of comedy duo Nankai Candies also appear.

Answers

1) What is “kawari hagoita“?

今年の時の人を描いた、変わった羽子板(木の板)。

Unique wooden paddles portraying the big names of the year.

2) Where were they unveiled?

人形メーカー久月。

Doll maker Kyugetsu Co.

3) Who were among the people chosen for the hagoita?

天皇陛下と皇后さま、ノーベル化学賞受賞者の吉野彰さん、ラルビー・ワールドカップ日本代表の主将リーチ・マイケル選手ら。

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, Nobel laureate in chemistry Akira Yoshino, and Michael Leitch, the captain of the Japanese national team at the Rugby World Cup.