'Hagoita' paddles feature big names of 2019

Sample newspaper article
今年明るい話題を提供した時の人を描いた年末恒例の「変わり羽子板」が5日、人形メーカー「久月」(東京都台東区)で披露された。5月に即位された天皇陛下と皇后さまや、ノーベル化学賞が決まった旭化成名誉フェローの吉野彰さん、ラグビー・ワールドカップで初の8強入りを果たした日本代表の主将リーチ・マイケル選手ら13人がモデルに選ばれた。
令和婚のビッグカップルとして、小泉進次郎環境相とアナウンサーの滝川クリステルさん、女優の蒼井優さんとお笑いコンビ南海キャンディーズの山里亮太さんが登場。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
今年 (ことし) this year
明(あか)るい cheerful
話題 (わだい) topic of conversation
提供(ていきょう)する to provide
時(とき)の人(ひと)newsmaker
描(えが)く to portray
年末 (ねんまつ) year-end
恒例 (こうれい) annual, routine
変(か)わり unique
羽子板 (はごいた) hagoita, wooden paddles used for the traditional Japanese game of hanetsuki
5日 (いつか) the 5th
人形(にんぎょう)メーカー doll maker
久月 (きゅうげつ) Kyugetsu Co.
東京都 (とうきょうと) Tokyo
台東区 (たいとうく) Taito Ward
披露(ひろう)する to unveil
5月 (ごがつ) May
即位(そくい)する to be enthroned
天皇陛下 (てんのうへいか) emperor
皇后(こうごう)さま empress
ノーベル化学賞 (かがくしょう) Nobel Prize in Chemistry
決(き)まる to get decided
旭化成 (あさひかせい) Asahi Kasei Corp.
名誉(めいよ)フェロー honorary fellow
吉野彰 (よしのあきら) Akira Yoshino
ラグビー・ワールドカップ Rugby World Cup
初 (はつ) first
8強入 (はちきょうい)り advance into quarterfinals
果(は)たす to accomplish
日本代表 (にほんだいひょう) Japanese national team
主将 (しゅしょう) captain
リーチ・マイケル Michael Leitch
選手 (せんしゅ) athlete
13人 (じゅうさんにん) 13 people
モデル model
選(えら)ぶ to select
令和婚 (れいわこん) Reiwa marriage
ビッグカップル big couple
小泉進次郎 (こいずみしんじろう) Shinjiro Koizumi
環境相 (かんきょうしょう) environment minister
アナウンサー announcer
滝川(たきがわ)クリステル Christel Takigawa
女優 (じょゆう) actress
蒼井優 (あおいゆう) Yu Aoi
お笑(わら)い comedy
コンビ duo
南海(なんかい)キャンディーズ Nankai Candies
山里亮太 (やまさとりょうた) Ryota Yamasato
登場 (とうじょう) appear
Quick questions
1) 変わり羽子板とは何ですか？
2) どこで披露されましたか？
3) どんな人がモデルに選ばれましたか？
Translation
Japanese doll maker Kyugetsu Co. in Taito Ward, Tokyo, unveiled on Dec. 5 the annual “kawari hagoita,” wooden paddles portraying the people who provided the cheerful topics of conversation this year.
Among the 13 models are Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, who were enthroned in May; Akira Yoshino, a Nobel larueate in chemistry and honorary fellow at Asahi Kasei; and Michael Leach, the captain of the Japanese national team for the Rugby World Cup who led the team to the quarterfinals for the first time.
As for big couples with Reiwa Era marriages, environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi and announcer Christel Takigawa, and actress Yu Aoi and Ryota Yamasato of comedy duo Nankai Candies also appear.
Answers
1) What is “kawari hagoita“?
今年の時の人を描いた、変わった羽子板(木の板)。
Unique wooden paddles portraying the big names of the year.
2) Where were they unveiled?
人形メーカー久月。
Doll maker Kyugetsu Co.
3) Who were among the people chosen for the hagoita?
天皇陛下と皇后さま、ノーベル化学賞受賞者の吉野彰さん、ラルビー・ワールドカップ日本代表の主将リーチ・マイケル選手ら。
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, Nobel laureate in chemistry Akira Yoshino, and Michael Leitch, the captain of the Japanese national team at the Rugby World Cup.