Milksha: 'Fresh Milk' bubble tea gets some fresh new flavors

The bubble tea craze has gotten out of hand. In certain Tokyo neighborhoods, fly-by-night tapioca operations have opened up at an alarming rate, the majority making Gong Cha look Michelin-worthy.

This makes it especially important to celebrate the places doing the drink justice during this boba bubble. Milksha’s three Tokyo locations — in Aoyama, Ebisu and Shimotakaido — offer a refreshingly quality take on the Taiwanese drink. The menu features all the staples you’d expect, highlighted by its Tapioca Special Black Milk Tea (¥650).

But it’s the Fresh Milk Series that makes Milksha a truly worthy additon to Tokyo’s bubble tea scene. Starting at ¥600, these drinks use fresh milk in combination with other flavors to create frothy beverages full of flavor. I recommend going with the sweet potato-accented Taikou Taro Fresh Milk. But whatever you opt for, anticipate something better than another underwhelming attempt at a tapioca drink.