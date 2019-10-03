Art fair offers chance for interaction

The Tokyo Art Association will hold the 21st Tobi Art Fair at the Tokyo Art Club in Tokyo’s Minato Ward from Oct. 4 to 6.

Around 100 art dealers who belong to the Tokyo Art Dealers’ Association will set up an exhibition to showcase some of their most exquisite pieces, which are also available for purchase.

The fair offers a rare opportunity to see artworks up close while enjoying conversation with dealers. Pieces on display will mostly be Japanese, including antiques, modern and contemporary pieces, tea ceremony items and more.

Special events such as a traditional tea ceremony experience and katana swords performance are also on the program.

Admission is ¥1,000 and ¥700 for high school and college students (student ID required). Tickets are available at the door.

Venue: Tokyo Art Club (6-19-15 Shinbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo)

For more details, visit website at toobi.co.jp/artfair2019.