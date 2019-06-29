Put an egg on it: Cana's Bismark pizza, a worthy addition to Hayama's dining scene. | ROBBIE SWINNERTON

Cana: Raising the bar for pizza on the Hayama coast

by Robbie Swinnerton

Contributing Writer

For a small, coastal community, Hayama always feels like it punches well above its weight when it comes to good dining options. Now, here’s another new name to bookmark for when you need a beach getaway: Cana.

It’s been set up by a longtime alumnus of the wonderful, atmospheric and invariably fully booked Takeru Quindici in Kitakamakura (facebook.com/TakeruQuindici).

One look at the oven — wood-fired, of course, and no messing about with fancy tilework — and the list of pizzas — eight with a tomato base; six with mozzarella — and you know you’re in good hands.

Right now there aren’t a lot of side dishes, but don’t overlook the seafood fritto misto or the colorful mixed salad of vegetables sourced daily from the Kamakura farmers market. Nor is there much of a wine list as yet. At least there’s a good dry Lambrusco bubbly, the perfect summer drink to pair with Cana’s excellent pizza.

Horiuchi 1003, Hayama, Miura-gun, Kanagawa 240-0012; 046-890-6357; open 11:00 a.m.-3 p.m., dinner from 6 p.m., reservation only; pizza from ¥600 (small), ¥900 (regular); nearest stations Zushi, Shin-Zushi; cash only, major credit cards soon; nonsmoking; some English spoken

