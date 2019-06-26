Chef Zaiyu Hasegawa (second from right) and his team from Japanese restaurant Den receive the Art of Hospitality award at the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony on Wednesday at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. | KYODO

Food & Drink

Two Tokyo eateries included on World's 50 Best Restaurants list

Kyodo

SINGAPORE - Two restaurants in Tokyo were included on an annual list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, in 11th and 22nd place, respectively, in a ceremony Tuesday in Singapore.

Japanese restaurant Den jumped six places from 17th last year and won the list’s Art of Hospitality Award for best service. Fusion cuisine restaurant Narisawa stayed at 22nd.

Mirazur in southern France took first place, while Gaggan, an Indian restaurant in Bangkok, placed the highest in Asia at fourth.

Den chef Zaiyu Hasegawa “offers an elevated, deeply personal take on Japanese home cooking,” according to the organizer’s website.

“I value the customer’s experience more than anything,” Hasegawa, 41, said during a post-ceremony interview. “I’d like to further enhance (their) enjoyment of Japanese food.”

This year marks the annual list’s 18th year.

