Grab a cookie (or five) to share at Tokyo Station’s Country Ma’am Tea House

|

Grab a cookie (or five) to share at Tokyo Station’s Country Ma’am Tea House

by Patrick ST. Michel

Contributing Writer

Country Ma’am Tea House isn’t what you’d expect from the name alone. This pop-up store in Tokyo Station does not, in fact, offer any tea, or even space to sit and drink a beverage smuggled in. All it sells are special edition varieties of the long-running Country Ma’am biscuit.

Available until Sept. 3, these limited-time treats are worth grabbing if you find yourself with time to kill before a train transfer. Offerings include a summer-appropriate mint chocolate cookie (¥1,080 for 16) and a chocolate chunk tart (¥1,296 for five). The main attraction, though, is a special cookie that sandwiches your choice of vanilla or cocoa cream between two Country Ma’am biscuits (¥918 for five).

These treats offer a slightly more upmarket version of the typical Country Ma’am eating experience. Which is to say, they are serviceable biscuits with a little extra sweetness, but not much more. As a stand-alone snack, call them OK but not worth a dedicated trip. But, as small souvenirs picked up during a transfer at Tokyo Station, they’re just special enough to impress.

LATEST FOOD & DRINK STORIES

Bottom's up: Japanese winemaker Atsuko Radcliffe holds a bottle of her award-winning 2014 Shiraz at her vineyard, Small Forest.
Australia's only Japanese winemaker serves no wine before its time
"Wine is just a drink. If it's not delicious, it's not worth talking about," explains Japanese winemaker Atsuko Radcliffe matter-of-factly. Speaking from her cellar door in the Upper Hunter Vall...
Something's in the air: More than 40 percent of people say they will go to a restaurant more often if it bans smoking.
Restaurant chains are taking the smoking ban into their own hands
Customers who have been to the nationwide kushikatsu (deep-fried meat and vegetables on skewers) restaurant Kushikatsu Tanaka since the start of June may have noticed some new posters on t...
The main event: Ayu (sweetfish) formed the centerpiece of the hassun course, which sets the meal's seasonal theme.
Karatsu: Bold kaiseki cooking from a devotee to the art
As with most upscale kaiseki ryōri (traditional multicourse meal) restaurants, there is little by the way of decoration in Karatsu to distract. It's a new restaurant — just eight months...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

, , , ,