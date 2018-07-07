Grab a cookie (or five) to share at Tokyo Station’s Country Ma’am Tea House

Country Ma’am Tea House isn’t what you’d expect from the name alone. This pop-up store in Tokyo Station does not, in fact, offer any tea, or even space to sit and drink a beverage smuggled in. All it sells are special edition varieties of the long-running Country Ma’am biscuit.

Available until Sept. 3, these limited-time treats are worth grabbing if you find yourself with time to kill before a train transfer. Offerings include a summer-appropriate mint chocolate cookie (¥1,080 for 16) and a chocolate chunk tart (¥1,296 for five). The main attraction, though, is a special cookie that sandwiches your choice of vanilla or cocoa cream between two Country Ma’am biscuits (¥918 for five).

These treats offer a slightly more upmarket version of the typical Country Ma’am eating experience. Which is to say, they are serviceable biscuits with a little extra sweetness, but not much more. As a stand-alone snack, call them OK but not worth a dedicated trip. But, as small souvenirs picked up during a transfer at Tokyo Station, they’re just special enough to impress.