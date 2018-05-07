2017 sees record high production of microwavable rice

Sample newspaper article

電子レンジで温めて食べられるパックご飯の国内生産量が2017年は19万トン近くに達し、2年連続で過去最高を更新した。炊飯の手間が要らず、少量ずつ食べられる点が単身世帯や高齢者を中心に受けている。

食品需給研究センター（東京）によると、無菌包装とレトルトを合わせたパックご飯の17年の生産量は約18万9千トン。00年の約7万9千トンに比べると2.4倍だ。特に11年以降の伸びが目立ち、業界関係者は東日本大震災を機に食べる機会が増えて認知され、非常用から「日常食」に移り変わってきたとみている。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

電子レンジ (でんしレンジ) microwave

温める (あたためる) to heat up

食べられる (たべられる) to be able to eat

パックご飯 (パックごはん) microwavable rice

国内生産量 (こくないせいさんりょう) domestic production output

19万トン (19まんトン) 190,000 tons

近く (ちかく) nearly

達する (たっする) to reach, hit

2年連続 (にねんれんぞく) two consecutive years

過去最高 (かこさいこう) record high

更新 する (こうしん する) to break a record [when used with 過去最高]

炊飯 (すいはん) to cook rice

手間 (てま) time and labor

要らない (いらない) do not need

少量 (しょうりょう) small quantity

点 (てん) point

単身世帯 (たんしんせたい) living alone

高齢者 (こうれいしゃ) senior citizen

中心 (ちゅうしん) centered on~

受ける (うける) to become popular

食品需給研究 (センター しょくひんじゅきょうけんきゅうセンター) Food Marketing Research and Information Center

東京 (とうきょう) Tokyo

無菌包装 (むきんほうそう) sterilized packaging

レトルト sealed plastic pouch typically containing ready-made food

合わせる (あわせる) to join together

17年 (じゅうしちねん) ’17, or the year 2017

約 (やく) around

比べる (くらべる) to make a comparison

倍 (ばい) times

特に (とくに) especially

以降 (いこう) since

伸び (のび) growth

目立つ (めだつ) to stand out

業界 (ぎょうかい) the industry

関係者 (かんけいしゃ) persons concerned

東日本大震災 (ひがしにほんだいしんさい) Great East Japan Earthquake

~を機に (~をきに) on the occasion of~

機会 (きかい) opportunity

増える (ふえる) to increase

認知 (にんち) recognition

非常用 (ひじょうよう) for emergency use

日常食 (にちじょうしょく) daily diet

移り変わる (うつりかわる) to change

Quick questions

1) 2017年のパックご飯の国内生産量はどのくらいでしたか。

2) パックご飯は誰を中心に受けていますか。

3) 2017年の生産量は2000年の何倍ですか。

Translation

The official notice of domestic production of microwavable rice in 2017 was released, coming in at nearly 190,000 tons, making this the second year in a row that production has reached a record high. Microwavable rice has become popular because it does not take as much time or effort to make and can be made in single servings which is perfect for those living alone or senior citizens.

According to the Food Marketing Research and Information Center in Tokyo, the production numbers for microwavable rice using a sterilized sealed plastic pouch in 2017 were around 189,000 tons. This is 2.4 times the 79,000 tons reported in the year 2000. This industry especially saw growth in 2011 after the Great East Japan Earthquake where it gained popularity as an emergency food and was incorporated into daily diets.

Answers

1) How much microwavable rice was produced domestically in 2017?

19万トン近く。

Nearly 190,000 tons.

2) Who is microwavable rice popular with?

単身世帯や高齢者。

Those living alone and senior citizens.

3) How many times larger was production in 2017 than in 2000?

2.4倍。

2.4 times.