2017 sees record high production of microwavable rice

Sample newspaper article
電子レンジで温めて食べられるパックご飯の国内生産量が2017年は19万トン近くに達し、2年連続で過去最高を更新した。炊飯の手間が要らず、少量ずつ食べられる点が単身世帯や高齢者を中心に受けている。
食品需給研究センター（東京）によると、無菌包装とレトルトを合わせたパックご飯の17年の生産量は約18万9千トン。00年の約7万9千トンに比べると2.4倍だ。特に11年以降の伸びが目立ち、業界関係者は東日本大震災を機に食べる機会が増えて認知され、非常用から「日常食」に移り変わってきたとみている。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
電子レンジ (でんしレンジ) microwave
温める (あたためる) to heat up
食べられる (たべられる) to be able to eat
パックご飯 (パックごはん) microwavable rice
国内生産量 (こくないせいさんりょう) domestic production output
19万トン (19まんトン) 190,000 tons
近く (ちかく) nearly
達する (たっする) to reach, hit
2年連続 (にねんれんぞく) two consecutive years
過去最高 (かこさいこう) record high
更新 する (こうしん する) to break a record [when used with 過去最高]
炊飯 (すいはん) to cook rice
手間 (てま) time and labor
要らない (いらない) do not need
少量 (しょうりょう) small quantity
点 (てん) point
単身世帯 (たんしんせたい) living alone
高齢者 (こうれいしゃ) senior citizen
中心 (ちゅうしん) centered on~
受ける (うける) to become popular
食品需給研究 (センター しょくひんじゅきょうけんきゅうセンター) Food Marketing Research and Information Center
東京 (とうきょう) Tokyo
無菌包装 (むきんほうそう) sterilized packaging
レトルト sealed plastic pouch typically containing ready-made food
合わせる (あわせる) to join together
17年 (じゅうしちねん) ’17, or the year 2017
約 (やく) around
比べる (くらべる) to make a comparison
倍 (ばい) times
特に (とくに) especially
以降 (いこう) since
伸び (のび) growth
目立つ (めだつ) to stand out
業界 (ぎょうかい) the industry
関係者 (かんけいしゃ) persons concerned
東日本大震災 (ひがしにほんだいしんさい) Great East Japan Earthquake
~を機に (~をきに) on the occasion of~
機会 (きかい) opportunity
増える (ふえる) to increase
認知 (にんち) recognition
非常用 (ひじょうよう) for emergency use
日常食 (にちじょうしょく) daily diet
移り変わる (うつりかわる) to change
Quick questions
1) 2017年のパックご飯の国内生産量はどのくらいでしたか。
2) パックご飯は誰を中心に受けていますか。
3) 2017年の生産量は2000年の何倍ですか。
Translation
The official notice of domestic production of microwavable rice in 2017 was released, coming in at nearly 190,000 tons, making this the second year in a row that production has reached a record high. Microwavable rice has become popular because it does not take as much time or effort to make and can be made in single servings which is perfect for those living alone or senior citizens.
According to the Food Marketing Research and Information Center in Tokyo, the production numbers for microwavable rice using a sterilized sealed plastic pouch in 2017 were around 189,000 tons. This is 2.4 times the 79,000 tons reported in the year 2000. This industry especially saw growth in 2011 after the Great East Japan Earthquake where it gained popularity as an emergency food and was incorporated into daily diets.
Answers
1) How much microwavable rice was produced domestically in 2017?
19万トン近く。
Nearly 190,000 tons.
2) Who is microwavable rice popular with?
単身世帯や高齢者。
Those living alone and senior citizens.
3) How many times larger was production in 2017 than in 2000?
2.4倍。
2.4 times.