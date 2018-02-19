Sample newspaper article

Daichi Hara wins first medal for Japan in men’s moguls

平昌冬季五輪第4日の2月12日、フリースタイルスキーの男子モーグルで初出場の原大智（20）＝日大＝が3位になり、活躍が期待 される今大会の日本選手団に第1号のメダルをもたらした。

女子の里谷多英が1998年長野五輪で「金」、2002年ソルトレークシティー五輪で「銅」 に輝いた日本のモーグルで、男子では初めてのメダル獲得となった。エアリアルやスキークロスなどを含めたフリースタイルスキー 全体の日本男子としても初の表彰台と なった。

原は東京・広尾中卒業後にカナダにスキー 留学し、力を蓄えた。ワールドカップ （W杯）の最高成績は4位で、昨年の世界 選手権も振るわなかった。しかし平昌では 予選から勢いに乗った滑りでメダルを つかんだ。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

平昌冬季五輪 ピョンチャンとうきごりん Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

第4日 だいよんにち the fourth day

男子モーグル だんしモーグル men’s moguls

初出場 はつしゅつじょう debut

原大智 はらだいち Daichi Hara

日大 にちだい Nihon University (nickname)

3位 さんい third place

活躍 かつやく to actively participate, to do well

期待 きたい expectation

今大会 こんたいかい this competition

日本選手団 にほんせんしゅだん team Japan

第1号 だいいちごう the first one

女子 じょし women (in context of women’s sports events)

里谷多英 さとやたえ Tae Satoya

長野五輪 ながのごりん Nagano Olympics

金 きん gold

銅 どう bronze

輝いた かがやいた shone, excelled

初めて はじめて for the first time

獲得 かくとく acquired

含めた ふくめた including

全体 ぜんたい all

表彰台 ひょうしょうだい winner’s podium

東京 とうきょうTokyo

広尾中[学校] ひろおちゅう[がっこう] Hiro Junior High [School]

卒業 そつぎょう to graduate

後 あと after

留学 りゅうがく study abroad

力 ちから skills

蓄えた たくわえた honed a skill

W杯 だぶりゅうはい World Cup

最高成績 さいこうせいせき highest results

4位 よんい fourth place

昨年 さくねん last year

世界選手権 せかいせんしゅけん World Championship

振るう ふるう to flourish

予選 よせん qualifier

勢い いきおい energy

乗った のった rode

滑り すべり sliding

Quick questions

1) 今大会の前フリースタイルスキーで日本がメダル獲得したのはいつですか。

2) 原はどこでスキーの力を蓄えましたか。

3) フリースタイルスキーのイベントに何の イベントが含まれていますか。

Translation

On Feb. 12, the fourth day of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Daichi Hara (20, Nihon University) made his debut and took third place in the freestyle skiing men’s moguls, bringing the first medal for team Japan, which was expected to do well in this competition.

Tae Satoya excelled in the women’s [moguls] and took home a gold in the 1998 Nagano Olympics and a bronze in the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics. However, this is the first time the men’s team has won a medal. Even including all other freestyle ski events, such as ski cross and aerial skiing, this is the first time the Japanese men’s team has made it to the podium.

After graduating from Hiro Junior High in Tokyo, Hara studied abroad in Canada at a ski school to hone his skills. His highest score in the World Cup was fourth place, and last year he also fell short in the World Championships. In Pyeongchang, however, he has ridden the energy from qualifying and grabbed a medal.

Answers

1) Before this competition, when was the last time Japan won a medal in freestyle skiing?

2002年ソルトレークシティー五輪で。

In 2002 at the Salt Lake City Olympics.

2) Where did Hara hone his ski skills?

カナダ。

Canada.

3) What are some of the events included in freestyle skiing?

エアリアルやスキークロスやモーグル。

Aerial skiing, ski cross and moguls.