7-Eleven’s Mint Crunky: A winning bet on mint working in winter

Mint flavor gets the most attention in the summer. That’s the time of year when most convenience stores break out the vaguely blue specials, and it is during the warmest stretch of the year that Mint Crunky is at its most popular. Yet 7-Eleven has a radical idea: What if you release special mint products … in winter?

The chain introduced a handful of mint-flavored offerings to their stores recently, highlighted by the mint chocolate dorayaki. This take on a classic Japanese confection comprises a fluffy chocolate exterior filled with a whipped mint filling studded with chocolate chips. This snack (¥160 after tax) is a good choice for a light after-meal dessert, as it won’t leave you feeling bloated.

It helps that it tastes good, too. Although it doesn’t quite capture the joy of a Mint Crunky on a hot day — it lacks the coldness, though I suppose you could leave it outside at night now if you are desperate — it delivers the main experience, which is to say mint and chocolate. The mint taste isn’t overwhelming, which helps bring out the sweetness of the chocolate more, making for a pleasant mix.

Above all else, 7-Eleven shows this is a totally suitable combo even in the colder months of the year.