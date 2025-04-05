What stands out most to Sasami Ashworth about Japan? The hairstyles.

“I was just in South Korea, and it seems like most of the men have perms there — but it’s not a trend here,” she says. “There’s just not as much perm action.”

It’s about two hours before the 34-year-old American artist, who records as Sasami, plays her first-ever Japan show — an acoustic set at Tower Records Shibuya. She’s recounting her latest observations of a country she’s always felt a connection to. Her mother’s side of the family is Zainichi Korean and has lived in Japan for years. On this trip, she plans to hit up Tokyo DisneySea, explore Shibuya and soak in the city. But first, there’s a show to play.