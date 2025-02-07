Shibuya is where people meet — “Hachiko at 6,” “Under Tsutaya at 3,” “See you outside 109.” And for a few days in February, it’s also where art will meet technology.

Now in its sophomore year, the Dig Shibuya digital art festival runs from Feb. 8 to 11, with activities and exhibitions popping up across Tokyo’s trendiest neighborhood — including the iconic Shibuya Scramble Crossing as well as Miyashita Park, Shibuya Parco, Tower Records and Shibuya Sakura Stage, the latter of which opened less than a year ago.

Dig Shibuya is the brainchild of the Shibuya Creative Tech Executive Committee, the Japan Arts Council and the Agency for Cultural Affairs, and is being held in partnership with Shibuya Ward and supported by a number of local associations and organizations. Its aim is to feature a diverse array of participating artists who are united by keen technology acumen and an eye for stimulating visuals.