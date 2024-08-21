A literary mainstay in Japan, Atsuhiro Yoshida is the author of over 40 books. He is also an innovative book designer and part of a creative design duo with his wife, Hiromi, under their company, Craft-Ebbing & Co. In 1994, the pair launched into the Japanese literary scene with an art exhibition featuring handcrafted covers for fictional books, gaining attention for their unconventional designs and thought-provoking titles.

Yoshida brings a similar sense of whimsy to “Goodnight Tokyo,” his first work released in English. Published last month from Europa Editions and translated by Haydn Trowell, the novella is a fitting introduction to an atmospheric, visually adept writer known for his quirky worldbuilding. “Goodnight Tokyo” is an intricate, mesmerizing exploration of interconnected lives.