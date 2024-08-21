A literary mainstay in Japan, Atsuhiro Yoshida is the author of over 40 books. He is also an innovative book designer and part of a creative design duo with his wife, Hiromi, under their company, Craft-Ebbing & Co. In 1994, the pair launched into the Japanese literary scene with an art exhibition featuring handcrafted covers for fictional books, gaining attention for their unconventional designs and thought-provoking titles.
Yoshida brings a similar sense of whimsy to “Goodnight Tokyo,” his first work released in English. Published last month from Europa Editions and translated by Haydn Trowell, the novella is a fitting introduction to an atmospheric, visually adept writer known for his quirky worldbuilding. “Goodnight Tokyo” is an intricate, mesmerizing exploration of interconnected lives.
Goodnight Tokyo, by Atsuhiro Yoshida. Translated by Haydn Trowell. 176 pages, EUROPA EDITIONS, Fiction.