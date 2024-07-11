Anthony Jeselnik, a comedian known for his dark and dry style of stand-up, will play his first show in Japan on Aug. 5 at Yamano Hall in Tokyo.

Jeselnik is being brought to Japan by Tokyo-based events company Eggworm as part of the Asia stretch of his worldwide “Bones and All” tour, which recently wrapped up more than 100 sold-out shows across North America and Europe.

The 45-year-old cut his teeth on the late night circuit writing for the first season of “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” in 2009 while also performing at such storied clubs as the Comedy Cellar in New York. Early in his career, Jeselnik found himself writing and performing for the “Comedy Central Roast” series, taking the torch to then reality TV star and future president Donald Trump in 2011. Jeselnik has also appeared on popular shows such as “The Tonight Show hosted by Conan O'Brien,” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” In 2013, he hosted “The Jeselnik Offensive,” a late-night inspired program that ran for two seasons on Comedy Central.