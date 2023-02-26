“Pink Waves” is multiple things at once. As a performance art piece, Sawako Nakayasu’s newest poetic composition considers the shifting roles the reader, writer and spoken-word performer take on in relation to a piece of work; as a written recording of performance artistry, it offers a fresh and moving study on grief and otherness.
90 pages
OMNIDAWN PUBLISHING, Poetry.
An artist working in translation, poetry and performance as well as a professor of literary arts at Brown University in Rhode Island, Nakayasu constructed “Pink Waves” in front of an audience over three days. The resulting work has been longlisted for the 2023 PEN/Voelcker Award for a poetry collection.
