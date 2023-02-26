  • Sawako Nakayasu’s poetic composition 'Pink Waves' offers a moving study on grief and otherness. | GETTY IMAGES
    Sawako Nakayasu’s poetic composition "Pink Waves" offers a moving study on grief and otherness. | GETTY IMAGES
  • SHARE

“Pink Waves” is multiple things at once. As a performance art piece, Sawako Nakayasu’s newest poetic composition considers the shifting roles the reader, writer and spoken-word performer take on in relation to a piece of work; as a written recording of performance artistry, it offers a fresh and moving study on grief and otherness.

Pink Waves, by Sawako Nakayasu.
90 pages
OMNIDAWN PUBLISHING, Poetry.

An artist working in translation, poetry and performance as well as a professor of literary arts at Brown University in Rhode Island, Nakayasu constructed “Pink Waves” in front of an audience over three days. The resulting work has been longlisted for the 2023 PEN/Voelcker Award for a poetry collection.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW