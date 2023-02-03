Event organizer Smash announced Friday morning that a trio of American artists will headline the 2023 edition of Fuji Rock, Japan’s premier summer music festival for showcasing international acts.

Rock bands Foo Fighters and The Strokes bookend the three-day gathering, set to run from July 28 to 30 at Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture. The Saturday headline spot goes to pop star Lizzo, a Billboard Hot 100-topping performer who will make her Fuji Rock debut on the main Green Stage.

Festival organizers also announced a host of other acts primed to play the marquee event. They include rock band Weezer, singer Alanis Morissette, indie-rock stalwarts Yo La Tengo and rapper Denzel Curry. More performers will be revealed in the coming months.