In a strange twist of fate, two animated films this year, “Break of Dawn” and “Drifting Home,” take place in and around danchi, the public housing apartment complexes that popped up in Japan during the post-World War II economic boom.

These complexes, which once symbolized the rise of the nuclear family but are now falling into disrepair, seem to hold a certain nostalgic appeal, even — or especially — for a generation of filmmakers who never actually had the chance to live in them. In these films, danchi also seem to represent a sense of loss for their young protagonists: At the same the building’s disrepair forces them and their families to move to newer residences, they’re also making the leap from childhood to adolescence, saying goodbye to innocence.