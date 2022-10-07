  • Michiko Sago’s 'Harmony' installation of porcelain egg-shaped balls sprawls across Natadera Temple’s gardens, with some pieces purposely broken open to reveal fungi-like forms inside. | MIO YAMADA
    Michiko Sago’s “Harmony” installation of porcelain egg-shaped balls sprawls across Natadera Temple’s gardens, with some pieces purposely broken open to reveal fungi-like forms inside. | MIO YAMADA
  • SHARE

Echizen, Fukui Pref. – There’s a gasp of surprise from onlookers when artist Masaya Hashimoto suddenly appears on a wooded slope near the Otaki-Okamoto Shrine in Echizen, Fukui Prefecture. Noticeably barefoot, he deftly weaves between trees to greet his guests below, only to surprise them further by asking them to remove their own footwear and slip on pairs of damp waraji (straw sandals).

“Dipping the waraji in water makes them more flexible,” Hashimoto says with a smile. “Or you can find the artworks barefoot if you prefer,’ he adds, gesturing to the woods behind him.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW