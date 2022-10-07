Echizen, Fukui Pref. – There’s a gasp of surprise from onlookers when artist Masaya Hashimoto suddenly appears on a wooded slope near the Otaki-Okamoto Shrine in Echizen, Fukui Prefecture. Noticeably barefoot, he deftly weaves between trees to greet his guests below, only to surprise them further by asking them to remove their own footwear and slip on pairs of damp waraji (straw sandals).
“Dipping the waraji in water makes them more flexible,” Hashimoto says with a smile. “Or you can find the artworks barefoot if you prefer,’ he adds, gesturing to the woods behind him.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.