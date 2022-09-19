  • Images of China's Cultural Revolution taken by photojournalist Li Zhensheng influenced Jenny Xie's new collection of poetry, 'The Rupture Tense.' Xie's poems examine China's history and its lingering effects on her family. | TODD HEISLER / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Images of China's Cultural Revolution taken by photojournalist Li Zhensheng influenced Jenny Xie's new collection of poetry, “The Rupture Tense.” Xie's poems examine China's history and its lingering effects on her family. | TODD HEISLER / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

Poet Jenny Xie was exploring the library stacks at the Shanghai campus of New York University, where she was on a fellowship, when a book with a bright-red cover caught her eye. In it, she found hundreds of photos of China’s Cultural Revolution.

The images, taken by Li Zhensheng during the dramatic, often violent period of upheaval that gripped China between 1966 and 1976, had been clandestinely preserved until their U.S. publication. Xie devoured the book in one sitting.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,