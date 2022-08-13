If there were a theme for this year’s summer festival circuit in Japan, it would be “attempting normalcy,” and Summer Sonic will be the latest event offering that bold experiment when it takes place Aug. 20 and 21.

Held concurrently in Tokyo and Osaka, Summer Sonic is rolling out all of its usual hallmarks with a roster loaded with overseas acts, something that was a stretch (and point of contention when electronic artist Zedd showed his luxurious accommodations when non-Japanese students couldn’t easily come into the country) at last year’s scaled-down Supersonic event. With borders slightly more open, the festival is less likely to receive any grief this year, and for those in need of a clubbier experience, Sonicmania will take place at the Tokyo venue ahead of the main concert lineup.