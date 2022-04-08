When Jake Adelstein got hired in the early 1990s by the Yomiuri Shimbun, Japan’s biggest daily, he was thought to be the first American to pass the newspaper’s rigorous entrance exam. It took him five years of concentrated language study to get that far; even then, it was a prodigious achievement.

Ansel Elgort, who plays the journalist in the HBO Max series “Tokyo Vice,” which is loosely based on Adelstein’s 2009 memoir of the same name, had to make do with four weeks of intensive Japanese classes. That’s presumably four more than Sean Connery spent preparing to play a Japanese expert in “Rising Sun” in 1993.

Still, faking it in a foreign language is a tricky business.

Speaking during a busy day of media interviews to promote the show, Ken Watanabe — who stars opposite Elgort as Adelstein’s police detective mentor, Hiroto Katagiri — recalls the learning curve he faced when he took his career abroad two decades ago.

The actor, now 62, was already an established screen and stage star in Japan when he was cast opposite Tom Cruise in Edward Zwick’s “The Last Samurai” (2003), picking up an Oscar nomination in the process.

“I noticed that when I was speaking English, the pitch would go up a bit, in terms of the essence of the language,” he says. “I felt I had to get myself to the point where I could express the emotions I wanted to convey in English with the same degree of control that I could in Japanese.”

It’s something that his “Tokyo Vice” co-star, Hideaki Ito, is still figuring out. The 46-year-old gives a scene-stealing turn as Jin Miyamoto, a louche vice-squad cop with a casual disregard for the boundaries of the law. Like Watanabe, he has to deliver much of his dialogue in English, and what he lacks in technical finesse, he makes up for in charisma.

“I realized that the emotion was more important than whether or not I was speaking English correctly,” Ito says. “It’s not just about the shape of the words but what comes out of them.”

A screen adaptation of “Tokyo Vice” has been in the works for the best part of a decade. After a planned, feature-length movie starring Daniel Radcliffe didn’t pan out, it was reconfigured as an eight-episode series produced for HBO Max by Endeavor Content and Japanese subscription channel Wowow.

The show, which premiered in the United States yesterday and will be available in Japan from April 24, was created and written by Tony-winning playwright J.T. Rogers (“Oslo”). Michael Mann helms the pilot episode in his first directorial outing since 2015’s underrated “Blackhat,” and sets the tone for the gritty vibe of the series and its fastidious attention to period detail.

“In terms of the process, it was mostly their baby,” says Watanabe, who also worked as an executive producer on the show. “Of course, Wowow had various input and provided support, and there were a lot of Japanese staff involved, but the script, location scouting, shooting schedule — that was all them.”

Shooting started in early February 2020, then screeched to a halt with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. It resumed six months later, with rigorous safety protocols in place, and the production brought a dash of Hollywood glamor to the capital at a time when Japan was effectively closed to non-Japanese visitors.

Even now, Ito sounds a little overawed by the whole experience.

“You couldn’t even imagine this in Japan, but they cordoned off a whole block of Shibuya,” he says. “The scale of it all was overwhelming. Acting alongside Ken, and with all the crew …”

“He’s just saying that,” Watanabe interjects. “He was totally at ease.”

“I had to take it easy, otherwise people would’ve thought I was breaking character,” Ito replies, laughing.

Adelstein, the real-life inspiration for “Tokyo Vice,” has cultivated notoriety for his willingness to write about topics his Japanese peers wouldn’t touch, including in his dogged pursuit of the now-retired yakuza boss Tadamasa Goto. Japanese publishers declined to release a translated version of the book, and the HBO Max series is clearly labeled as a work of fiction.

“He came to the set, and we ended up talking for a couple of hours,” Watanabe says. “He has the wildest stories.”

Although Elgort’s character in the show is subject to frequent discrimination as a “gaijin” (foreigner), he’s also able to take advantage of his outsider status.

“Japanese people probably wouldn’t feel inclined to write these things,” Watanabe says. “Even if they’d had the same experiences, they wouldn’t really be able to write about it, or else they’d have to completely fictionalize half of it.”

“That’s one thing I respect about America,” he continues. “Whether it’s political controversies, corruption, sports scandals — there’s no sense of shame. They don’t hesitate to tackle the subject head-on. … In Japan, it’s hard to make films about political issues and those kinds of gray areas, and there aren’t many people willing to talk about them.”

Watanabe and Ito have had chances to play characters on either side of the law during their careers; in “Tokyo Vice,” Ito gets to keep a foot in both worlds at the same time. So which do they prefer: police or yakuza?

“I don’t like either of them!” Watanabe exclaims. “Oh, you mean to play as characters?”

Though it’s not as celebrated as his many screen performances as samurai warriors, he can be seen playing a violently unhinged gangster in Hajime Hashimoto’s “Another Battle/Conspiracy,” a 2003 spin-off of the “Battles Without Honor and Humanity” series.

“I’d come on set and it would be like, ‘OK, which of these things can I break?’” he recalls. “There was a replica of (samurai warlord Toyotomi) Hideyoshi’s helmet, and I was about to break it when they said” — his voice drops to a whisper — “‘Please stop.’ The art director was freaking out.”

“What was that worth, a few million yen?” Ito asks, eyes bulging.

“Oh, no,” says Watanabe. “It was more like in the hundreds of thousands.”

“Tokyo Vice” will begin airing in Japan on Wowow from April 24. For more information, visit wowow.co.jp/drama/original/tokyovice (Japanese only).