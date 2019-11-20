"Itsukushima" (left screen of Yoshino Itsukushima) from a pair of six fold screens (17th century) | UMI-MORI ART MUSEUM

Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'Itsukushima in Art: An Enchanting Voyage Through a Sacred Land'

UMI-MORI ART MUSEUM

by Yukari Tanaka

Nov. 23-Dec. 29

The island of Itsukushima, also known as Miyajima of Aki, is located northwest of Hiroshima Bay. Historically known as a sacred place, it was often visited by nobles, including Tairano Kiyomori, a military leader of the late Heian Period (794-1185) who helped rebuild the island’s shrine in 1168. During the Edo Period (1603-1868), the island also began to attract other kinds of travelers and became known as the “land of enjoyment.”

A folding screen painting of Itsukushima is the centerpiece of this exhibition, which includes “Aki of the Famous Scenes of the Sixty States” by Utagawa Hiroshige (1797-1858) and other ukiyo-e and print books from the Edo Period.

Visitors can also enjoy a view of Itsukushima as it is today from the museum’s terrace.

Umi-Mori Art Museum; 10701 Kamegaoka, Ohno, Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima. Miyajimaguchi Stn. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 0829-56-3221; www.umam.jp/home_english

