'The Fukuda Art Museum Commemorative Opening Exhibition'

Oct. 1-Jan. 13, 2020

The Fukuda Art Museum is a brand new institution that celebrates the Saga-Arashiyama district of Kyoto, an area of natural beauty that was famously popular with Heian Period (794-1185) nobility and cultural figures as well a source of inspiration for many artists. For this inaugural exhibition of paintings that span centuries, examples from the Fukuda collection include works from the Rinpa, Kano and Maruyama-Shijo schools of the Edo Period (1603-1868) and masterpieces of the Meiji Era (1868-1912).

Artists include Ogata Korin (1658-1716), Kano Sansetsu (1589-1651), Goshun (1752-1811), Takeuchi Seiho (1864-1942) and Uemura Shoen (1875-1949).

Fukuda Art Museum; 3-16 Susukino Baba-cho, Sagatenryuji, Ukyo-ku, Kyoto. Arashiyama Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,300. Closed Tue. 075-863-0606; www.fukuda-art-museum.jp/en



