Yosa Buson's "Fierce Tiger and Waterfall" (1767)

'The Fukuda Art Museum Commemorative Opening Exhibition'

FUKUDA ART MUSEUM

by Yukari Tanaka

Oct. 1-Jan. 13, 2020

The Fukuda Art Museum is a brand new institution that celebrates the Saga-Arashiyama district of Kyoto, an area of natural beauty that was famously popular with Heian Period (794-1185) nobility and cultural figures as well a source of inspiration for many artists. For this inaugural exhibition of paintings that span centuries, examples from the Fukuda collection include works from the Rinpa, Kano and Maruyama-Shijo schools of the Edo Period (1603-1868) and masterpieces of the Meiji Era (1868-1912).

Artists include Ogata Korin (1658-1716), Kano Sansetsu (1589-1651), Goshun (1752-1811), Takeuchi Seiho (1864-1942) and Uemura Shoen (1875-1949).

Fukuda Art Museum; 3-16 Susukino Baba-cho, Sagatenryuji, Ukyo-ku, Kyoto. Arashiyama Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,300. Closed Tue. 075-863-0606; www.fukuda-art-museum.jp/en
 
Ticket Giveaway: We have five pairs of tickets to “The Fukuda Art Museum Commemorative Opening Exhibition” at the Fukuda Art Museum to give to readers. The ticket giveaway is now online only. To apply, visit jtimes.jp/tickets. Deadline: Oct. 1.

