'Children and Adults: What Does This Look Like?'

ASHIYA CITY MUSEUM OF ART & HISTORY

July 13-Sept. 23

Highlighting the materials, techniques and expressions of 60 eye-catching works selected from the Ashiya City Museum of Art and History’s contemporary art collection, this exhibition presents pieces by numerous artists, including painter, printmaker and photographer Ei-Q (1911-60), mixed-media artist Yoshinobu Nakagawa and sculptor Kimiyo Mishima.

To encourage visitors of all ages to share their experiences of art, the museum has also created a lounge space, where parents and children can discuss works after viewing them.

Ashiya City Museum of Art & History; 12-25 Ise-cho, Ashiya, Hyogo. Hanshin Ashiya Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥500. Closed Mon. 0797-38-5432; www.ashiya-museum.jp

