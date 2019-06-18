Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'The World of Tomino Yoshiyuki: Gundam, Ideon, and Now'

FUKUOKA ART MUSEUM

by Yukari Tanaka

June 22-Sept. 1

Every anime fan will know Yoshiyuki Tomino, the creative mind behind “Mobile Suit Gundam,” which spawned the internationally successful franchise. He is also known for directing the “Space Runaway Ideon” (1980) and “Aura Battler Dunbine” (1983) TV series.

This retrospective of Tomino’s works traces 55 years of his career, showcasing examples of his sketches, drawings and more from his early years working on Osamu Tezuka’s “Astro Boy” series at the Mushi Production animation studio to recent works.

Included in the show are storyboards, design pieces by Yoshiyuki’s fellow creators, original sketches, the lyrics of theme songs for various anime he directed and a novel about the world of Tomino’s animations.

Fukuoka Art Museum; 1-6 Ohori Park, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka. Ohorikoen Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Fri., Sat. in July and Aug. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,400. Closed Mon. 092-714-6051; www.fukuoka-art-museum.jp

Tomino Yoshiyuki | PHOTO BY SHIN SUZUKI