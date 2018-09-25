/

‘Pierre Bonnard, The Never-Ending Summer’

THE NATIONAL ART CENTER, TOKYO

by Yukari Tanaka

Sept. 26-Dec. 17

Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947) was one of the original members of Les Nabis, a French post-impressionist group of avant-garde artists who were inspired by symbolism and the spiritual aspect of painting. Largely influenced by the bold flatness of Japanese ukiyo-e styles, Bonnard became known as “the very japonard Nabi.”

Bonnard masterpieces — including paintings, sketches, prints and photographs — from collections in Japan and overseas have been brought together for this large-scale exhibition. Highlights include 30 works from the Musee d’Orsay, which are being shown in Japan for the first time.

The National Art Center, Tokyo; 7-22-2 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Nogizaka Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.) ¥1,600. Closed Tue. 03-5777-8600; bonnard2018.exhn.jp/en

