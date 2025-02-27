Donut arrived at ARK last summer as a 4-month-old kitten. At first, it took some getting used to her new environment, but knowing she wouldn’t have to worry about her next meal had to be a big plus for captivity.

This red tabby has changed a lot over the months. No longer timid nor wary, she’s become a veritable ball of energy. Donut is quite a big girl with an equally large presence, as red tabbies generally have.

What she craves most now is attention. She adores being stroked and will fall into a blissful state as long as you keep cuddling with her. She may even flip over and show you her belly in the hopes you’ll be tempted to stay and play longer.

Donut’s curvy body is proof of her love of food. It’s easy to overfeed her since she simply doesn’t know when to stop. Always having a good time, Donut will make a cheery addition to any home.