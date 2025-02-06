On Jan. 16, Nintendo officially announced the long-awaited Switch 2 console. Since then, the Kyoto-based gaming giant has said little else.

In many ways, it’s par for the course for the tight-lipped company. Following the announcement of its first console since 2017, Nintendo pegged 10 p.m. on April 2 as the date and time for its next Nintendo Direct, a type of video communique the conglomerate has employed since 2011 to deliver news and updates straight to its audience. Forget trade events like Tokyo Game Show where brands and fans meet face to face; forget backchannel conversations with trusted members of the press — Nintendo has long-since shunned such methods in favor of a vicegrip-like hold over the mode and manner any news reaches the general public.

At times, this can come back to bite Nintendo, and a buildup of leaks prior to the Jan. 16 announcement may have forced the company’s hand into revealing the new console before all its ducks were in a row (almost three months between a first look and an official rundown of technical specifications is an eternity in any industry).