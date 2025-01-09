Ringing in the new year with a tale of joy is Jewel, featured here last February. Now rechristened Bingo, the beautiful tabby-calico mix was adopted in October by Tara Podias, an American living in Tokyo.

The two met at an ARK adoption fair and were drawn to each other from the get-go. Bingo settled in quickly. “When she first got home, she was nervous, but by nighttime she was playing with her toys and eating her food, and the next morning she climbed on my belly to snuggle,” says Podias.

In the past few months, Bingo has been basking in cuddles and curling up under the blankets. She and Podias are nearly inseparable. “She'll climb into my lap anytime, no matter where we are in the house,” says Podias. “And when I take showers or leave the house, she waits by the door and meows.” There’s also lots of action. Bingo loves to zoom back and forth between the living room and kitchen “like a little speed racer.”