The year 2024 will likely be remembered as a hot one (at least, until next summer). It was a hot year for Japanese culture overseas, too, and heated debates were had over a huge influx of tourists. Through it all, the people we spoke to for 20 Questions offered us cool heads and calm words of advice, so let’s refresh our memories on what they said as we near the year’s end.

What have your years of living here taught you about Japanese language and culture? The Japanese don’t always articulate their feelings — it’s a very “dot dot dot” society — and you’re often just expected to understand. You’ve really got to be here to learn it. Though being an arts lover, I do think that films and theater offer some good hints. Gary Perlman, playwright, Nov. 7