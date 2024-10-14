Meet Lauretta, a 4-year-old beauty who came to ARK with her two sisters when their owner fell ill and could no longer care for them.

Named after the daughter of Gianni Schicchi in the Puccini opera of the same name, it was Lauretta’s big, round face and lovely eyes that won her the name.

The likeness, however, largely ends there — there’s no grandiose song or exaggerated outpouring of emotion from this little darline. Though cool and a bit difficult when she first came to the shelter, Lauretta has blossomed into a most delightful, affectionate cat. She expresses her affection quietly and will wait patiently in the hope you’ll notice her desire for attention.

Lauretta is perfectly content to watch you from afar in the hope that you'll come to her with some much-needed affection. | COURTESY OF MOE KOJIMA

She’ll softly purr when her coveted pets come and look as if she’s drifting off into a dream. The soft rumbling is so relaxing and soothing that you may find yourself drifting off as well.

With little to fill her days with at the moment, Lauretta sits by a window in the shelter, dreaming of days with a new home to call her own.