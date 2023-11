Word at the shelter is that Tora is “definitely a 10 out of 10.”

This gorgeous red tabby gets his name for the Japanese for “tiger,” but there’s nothing dangerous or wild about him. He’s “laid back, chill and really not bothered by much.” Barking dogs or other cats? No sweat.

Neither is Tora codependent, though he does have a roommate who came to ARK with him. At the age of 13, he is mature in mind and body, and though he’s a bit on the chubby side, he has no real heath problems.