The kanji chosen to represent 2022 this year was “戦” (sen), meaning “battle” and “war.” While it’s true that battles filled the headlines — whether they were being waged in Ukraine, in front of the funeral for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, or on the soccer fields of Qatar — our staff and freelance photographers also managed to capture some well-deserved moments of peace. Below are some of their favorite shots of the year.
On the first day of 2022, I visited a local shrine in Hanegi, Tokyo, for hatsumode, the first shrine visit of the new year. I stood masked in a socially distanced line to ring the bell and pray as the smell of burning incense and smoke from a pit mixed in the wind. It reminded me of camping. Every few moments, a strong gust of wind would force patrons to cover their faces and huddle together.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.