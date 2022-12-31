The kanji chosen to represent 2022 this year was “戦” (sen), meaning “battle” and “war.” While it’s true that battles filled the headlines — whether they were being waged in Ukraine, in front of the funeral for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, or on the soccer fields of Qatar — our staff and freelance photographers also managed to capture some well-deserved moments of peace. Below are some of their favorite shots of the year.

First day of 2022 | © LANCE HENDERSTEIN

On the first day of 2022, I visited a local shrine in Hanegi, Tokyo, for hatsumode, the first shrine visit of the new year. I stood masked in a socially distanced line to ring the bell and pray as the smell of burning incense and smoke from a pit mixed in the wind. It reminded me of camping. Every few moments, a strong gust of wind would force patrons to cover their faces and huddle together.