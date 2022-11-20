  • Simon Whalley is seen here with his family. Among them is his son, Indy, who inspired Whalley to write about the climate crisis. | COURTESY OF SIMON WHALLEY
    Simon Whalley is seen here with his family. Among them is his son, Indy, who inspired Whalley to write about the climate crisis. | COURTESY OF SIMON WHALLEY
  • SHARE

It’s perhaps fitting that Simon Whalley and I chat as the news cycle is pumping out headlines on COP27, where Japan has nabbed another “fossil” award for being the world’s biggest public financier of oil, gas and coal projects.

Whalley, a 44-year-old Welshman who has been in Japan for the better part of two decades, is on his way to becoming one of the international community’s foremost voices in the climate conversation. And he’s quick to share his thoughts on the annual eco-meetup, where he says the “developed world’s leaders deliver pledges to combat climate change as the situation gets bleaker each year.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED