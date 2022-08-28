Eight-month-old Chip, currently in Tokyo, is still young and inexperienced, but he has already suffered under the heavy hand of misguided “discipline,” which in his case masqueraded as “training.” What he went through was neither.

Chip is an intelligent and instinctively wary dog that has become timid due to confusing and bewildering experiences. He’s also “super playful,” “very smart,” not in the slightest bit aggressive and, on top of all that, he’s a darn handsome fellow. He’s about 13 kilograms, a very manageable size for people living in less-than-spacious spaces.