Beau is new to ARK, having arrived in June with another cat, the 18-year-old Hannah. The pair lost their home after their elderly owner passed away recently. The two cats had been more or less on their own in the house for six months, with only weekly visits by a relative.

Luckily, ARK heard of the situation and took them in. Both are now being fostered in Tokyo, but unfortunately, Beau, who is a big cat, is proving too much for Hannah.