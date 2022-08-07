A toast in in order for Steven Forrester, the proud new parent to Shandy and Paloma. The two young cats were first featured in the Adopt Me! section in March, but it was an online search that led Forrester to ARK in English, with what he says were “the exact cats I wanted.”

Siblings that initially came from the island of Tokushima, Shandy and Paloma took time to warm to their new home in Tokyo. The first week of their stay they ended up hiding. The girl cat, Paloma, was the one to venture out first. Shandy found his courage a bit later.