Eringi and Bernard were both featured in the Adopt Me! column in 2020. We can now happily say that both are living happily with Kazuhiro and Yoshimi Okamoto of Kyoto.

The couple first adopted Bernard in 2020 after losing their previous dog.

“We were mourning for quite some time,” says Yoshimi, adding that after a while they felt ready to welcome a new dog into their home. “We were shown three dogs but it was Bernard who caught our eye.”

Born to a stray mother, he was extremely timid and at first. “He was so frightened he would cower in a corner in the house,” Yoshimi recalls. Now, many months later, “he considers the whole house his playground. He’s still timid outdoors, however.”

A second dog, Eringi, joined the family late last year. He had been even more of a wild thing than Bernard and spent years longer in the shelter before being adopted by the Okamotos.

There are many timid dogs in the shelter like Bernard and Eringi. Though fine and healthy animals, their inability to appeal to many visitors on a first encounter is what keeps them without a home for so long. And, yet, a home is the very thing they most need to gain trust and blossom.

Bernard and Eringi were fortunate enough to find caring, sensitive people who saw past the shyness. We’re hoping these two Kyotoites will be an inspiration to others.

If you are interested in adopting a pet, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

