The end of February means an end to this year’s Black History Month, but that only has me thinking about its beginnings.

The annual observation of the triumphs and struggles of Black Americans hasn’t always been a month long. I can still remember it being Black History Week when I was in school — which itself was an achievement considering the attitudes of many of the white Americans in power.

In 1926, Carter G. Woodson, who has been called the “Father of Black History,” launched Negro History Week in the United States. He chose the second week in February to coincide with the birthdays of both President Abraham Lincoln (Feb. 12), who signed the Emancipation Proclamation that freed Confederate slaves in 1863, and Frederick Douglass (Feb. 14), an enslaved American who escaped bondage and became an orator and abolitionist. Douglass is also credited as the man who pushed Lincoln to see the better angels of his nature and allow Black men to fight for themselves in the Civil War as well as making the abolition of slavery central to the conflict.

Fifty years later, as America celebrated its bicentennial in 1976, Black educators and students across the country appealed to then-President Gerald Ford’s better angels, and the result was the expansion of Black History Week into Black History Month.

“In the bicentennial year of our independence, we can review with admiration the impressive contributions of Black Americans to our national life and culture,” Ford said on the occasion, urging Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

While we’re all aware of this historical moment now, in 1976 my friends and I hardly noticed a difference in our classrooms at Brooklyn’s Uhuru Sasa Shule, which is Swahili for “Freedom Now School.” The idea of honoring the “too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans” was etched in our school’s founding documents, and from kindergarten into my teens I attended the kind of private educational institution that Woodson could have only dreamed of.

You see, my school was founded in 1970 with the express goal of de-Europeanizing the minds of Black children by removing from us any inkling of white supremacist thought, instilling in us, instead, an abiding adoration and respect for all things of African and African American origin.

The day the expanded holiday was announced in my class, I remember the teacher explaining that the Black kids in the white-run public schools across the rest of the country only learned white American history, with mentions of non-whites here and there, and so they needed a Black History Month.

My classmates and I were all shocked to hear this. We assumed school was the same everywhere and knew that there were barely enough hours in the year to learn about all the Black heroes, mathematicians, scientists, doctors, lawyers and community leaders that populated our textbooks. We even learned about the kings and queens of African nations dating back to Songhai, Zulu, Kush, Egypt, Nubia and Ethiopia. How could all of that history possibly be squeezed into one month, let alone one week as it previously had been?

My teachers, all leaders in the Pan-African and Black Power movements, knew as Woodson did when he conceived of the holiday in 1926 that Black Americans needed a history to be proud of and to ensure that, in Woodson’s words, “the world see the Negro as a participant rather than as a lay figure in history.” I only fully understood this need when I came to Japan.

When I arrived in Tokyo to teach at an eikaiwa (English conversation) school in Nakano Ward, I took a look at the curriculum and realized it was what the teachers at Uhuru Sasa were afraid of. The lessons I was presented with focused almost entirely on positioning white people front and center. Things didn’t get much better when I moved to an assistant teacher position in Yokohama. By and large, the Black people in Japanese textbooks were the occasional athlete or some hapless kid in an underprivileged school in some destitute nation that was meant to represent all of Africa — or that one lesson on Martin Luther King, Jr. Meanwhile, the white people were well-represented in all areas: science, math, music, inventions, leadership and so on. Here was proof, right in front of my very eyes, of how the white supremacist version of American history had been exported abroad.

I did everything within my limited sphere of influence to rectify this problem. I pushed back against any stereotypes presented in the textbooks and whenever I had the opportunity to produce my own lesson materials, I’d make every effort to expand the students’ perspective of the Black world. I inserted Blackness into every lesson, putting Black people in roles that my Japanese students may have been trained to think were exclusively white.

For example, if the lesson was on occupations, and the textbooks were filled with whites in all the “brainy” jobs and blacks in all the “brawny” ones — as is too often the case — I’d rectify that by using my own pictures so that the students could see Black people in all kinds of occupations, as indeed is the case in the real world. When it came time for a holiday lesson, I taught all those children dreaming of a white Christmas about Kwanzaa, an African American holiday that was created by Maulana Karenga in 1966.

I didn’t hesitate to push back against my Japanese colleagues, either. Most of them were raised on and whitewashed by the same textbooks with similar — and sometimes worse — distortions or misrepresentations of Blackness.

The point is, even though Black History Month is coming to an end it doesn’t mean that we as educators need to stop inserting its spirit into our teachings. Every day of the year is as good as any day in February to learn the historical contributions people of African descent have made in the world, something I learned from my time at Uhuru Sasa.

When it comes to Japan, it’s probably even more necessary to expose our students to the different histories of the world — not just Black but Ainu, Korean, Chinese and Vietnamese, too. Make an appeal to the better angels of Japanese nature and do your part in fostering a generation that has empathy for those who look different.