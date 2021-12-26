Titan is a newcomer to ARK. He arrived in Tokyo only a couple weeks ago and is something of a miracle — or at least a dog that makes you believe in the strength of good despite some pretty hard knocks.

He is one of three dogs that were voluntarily handed over by the same person, who kept them locked in a warehouse where they were rarely fed. They were all extremely undernourished. How many years they were there and how many other dogs there were, we don’t know. But Titan and the other two, all likely related, were three of the lucky ones. Meaning luck finally arrived after what was likely years.

About 10 years old, Titan isn’t young but he is sprightly. At around 14 kilograms, he’s also the perfect size for an apartment. Surprisingly (or perhaps not, given that he was very happy to see anyone at all), he loves people and even cats!

Titan also walks really well on a lead, but is scared of shampoos. He is not at all aggressive. The likely scenario is that he was not physically abused, but had his world reduced to a prison cell, to darkness, with only occasional light. And being a gentle soul it didn’t turn him mean or anxious, just very lonely. So, here he is, “compact, but not tiny, handsome, quiet and friendly — really rather perfect!” And, he’s waiting for you to shine your light into his world.

If you are interested in adopting Titan, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

