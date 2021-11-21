It’s hard to believe but this happy-looking fellow was found along the side of the road, and had apparently been hit by a car. His name is Natsume and, yes, he’s a boy. Think Japanese literary classics.

Natsume is about 10 years old, weighs 15 kilograms and has been at the shelter way too long. This lengthy stay has, however, helped him get over his initial timidity. Natsume has learned to love walks and the dog run, is more comfortable with new people than he was when first found, and he’s toilet trained.

Our Natsume is a classic in his own way. A Shiba mix, his personality is quite typical of the breed, a bit hard to know and not wildly expressive. One thing’s for sure, though, he isn’t hiding any flaws. He’s genuine to the core and would make a fine friend for someone who will allow a relationship to develop naturally.

Picture curling up together all warm and toasty before the heater on a cold winter night, just you, Natsume and a good book. Perhaps some Soseki?

If you are interested in adopting Natsume, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

