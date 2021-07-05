Simply sweet: Dorayaki has recently had a bit of upheaval in his life that has left him a bit timid. | SEITARO MATSUO

A life of peace and contentment came to an abrupt halt for Dorayaki last year when his owner had to be hospitalized.

This 11-year-old cat is named after a Japanese confection, which may seem odd but at least the both of them are sweet. Dorayaki is gentle, sensitive and rather timid, which means the recent upheaval has likely been hard on him. However, his shyness melts away once he gets to know you. He’ll be sticking to you in no time — and not in the way an excess of sugar can.

Dorayaki has beautiful colored fur, still wonderfully soft and shiny, belying his years. He’s charming, a simply delectable fellow, and he’s looking for a new home and a new best buddy.

If you are interested in adopting a pet, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)