Big mikan marvelous: Mackerel tabby Miko finds a home in Tokyo
CHRIS RIKER

|

Big mikan marvelous: Mackerel tabby Miko finds a home in Tokyo

Miko, a mackerel tabby first featured here two years ago this month, has found a new home with the Riker family in Tokyo. Flown in from Osaka, Miko was initially shy but has become quite the attention seeker, according to Brianne Riker, pictured here holding Miko between daughter Mariska and son Leo.

Sadly, the Rikers had lost their cat before the move from the U.S. to Tokyo, but Brianne says, “We had adopted all our previous pets from shelters … so we knew we would adopt again.”

Mariska even had plans to name any cat they adopted Totoro, explains Brianne, but “we decided it was too hard to say, so when we got Miko we ended up keeping her name.”

Miko did, however, enjoy the alias “Mikan” for a while, which Leo (2 years old at the time) dubbed her after his favorite fruit. Miko has now warmed to the family enough to answer to any name. “She meows a lot and follows us around the house. But she still enjoys hanging out on her favorite chair in the living room or in her quiet spot … a cat bed in the window of our bedroom.”

ARK has many more dogs and cats available for adoption. Email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

LATEST OUR LIVES STORIES

On the stump: Bolivian-born city councilor Noemi Inoue hands out campaign pamphlets in Tokyo's Sumida Ward. Her successful re-election campaign in 2015 was featured on NHK World TV.
Wanting to make a difference, Bolivia-born Noemi Inoue turned Japanese and entered politics
Giving up your nationality is not something to be taken lightly, especially in a society like Japan where so much of one's identity is tied to citizenship. For Bolivian-born Noemi Inoue it was a...
Farm facts?: A sign on the Seto Inland Sea island of Shiraishi that's meant to inform visitors also amuses them.
In Japan, the most important rule for language translation is often broken
I've had many a tourist tell me I could get rich by proofreading the poor English on signs, menus and pamphlets in Japan. Their reference to such wealth does not mean to highlight the actual com...
Specialist subject: Lobbying on behalf of Syrian students "was more feasible than lobbying to resettle Syrian refugees in Japan," says Yahya Almasri, who made Japan's obligations to Syrian students his area of study at Osaka University.
Osaka student fights for Syrians' right to study in safety in Japan
Dates matter in war, and peace. On Jan. 15, 2013, on the first day of exams at Aleppo University in northern Syria, more than 80 students were killed and dozens injured in a missile attack on th...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

CHRIS RIKER

, ,