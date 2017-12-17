Still waiting: A gorgeous tabby named Family

Family, a gorgeous gray-and-white tabby, was found in Osaka two years ago in the parking lot of a convenience store, from which he gets his name. He was under a year old at the time.

Family was very scared when he first came to ARK, and he tried to stay as far away from people as possible. He was never aggressive, just wary.

Two years later, he has come a long way, having learned the ropes from a friendly cat he was housed with. Unfortunately, Family is still in need of a home. There is a lot of competition in the cat enclosure and the more assertive cats are the ones people are more likely to choose.

Family is reserved but will rub around your legs, purr softly and stay in your lap if you set him down there. He is petite at less than 4 kilograms and agile, with huge green eyes that seem to search your soul.

If you are interested in adopting Family, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net